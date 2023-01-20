The first Islander has been dumped from Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results.

Ten singletons started this winter’s brand new series on Monday in a luxury South African villa.

Over the past week a trio of bombshells have made their arrival and turned heads in the lead up to tonight’s first recoupling.

Love Island: SR9: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather for the recoupling: Anna-May, Olivia, Lana, Tanya, Zara, Tanyel, David, Ron, Tom, Shaq, Haris, Kai and Will.

In the latest episode, the Islanders received a text and learned that it will be the girls who will be choosing who to couple up with and that the boy not picked will be dumped from the Island immediately.

Reacting to the news, Will, who wasn’t in a couple, says: “I’m not even being funny I’m sh*tting it”. Shaq, who isn’t sure who Tanya will pick, replies: “My heart is racing.”

Who left Love Island?

Ultimately, at the end of the recoupling, David Salako was left single and departed the villa.

Here’s a full run down of the recoupling results…

Anna-May Robey and Kai Fagan

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Tom Clare

Olivia Hawkins and Haris Namani

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Tanyel Revan and Ron Hall

Lana Jenkins and Will Young

Love Island: SR9: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: David and Tanya chat. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile at the end of the episode two brand new bombshells were teased.

Aaron Waters and Jessie Wynter, who have both previously appeared on the Australian version of the show, will join this year’s cast.

Jessie said: “With Aussies, what you see is what you get. I’m going to go in very raw, don’t overthink things, and take things as they come – the laid back Aussie attitude. Anything that doesn’t go right, it’ll just be like, ‘Oh well…’.”

Aaron added: “When I was in the Love Island Australia Villa, I didn’t open myself up to other opportunities that I could’ve possibly had. This time round I want to be testing the waters by being open-minded and giving everyone a chance.

“In terms of my experience in the previous Villa, I went in there wanting to be myself and I can truly say I felt comfortable in myself in every way so I’d never change it.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX this Sunday at 9pm; meanwhile Love Island: Aftersun returns at 10PM.