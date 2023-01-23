SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 contestants: Meet the recruits on new series

Here are the contestants taking part in the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2023.
In the eighth series of SAS: Who Dares Wins, a new group of recruits face the toughest challenge of their life, in one of the toughest environments faced by Special Forces operatives.
Twenty ordinary men and women will enter jungle hell, in Thung Ui, North Vietnam, to attempt to complete the punishing jungle phase of SAS selection.
SAS: Who Dares Wins – Jungle Hell is coming to Channel 4 on Monday, 23 January.
SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 contestants
Amelia
Recruit number: 1
Age: 28
From: London
Occupation: Software Account Executive
Amelia says of why she signed up: “Because I didn’t think I could do it. I have an inner narrative that tells me I’m not good enough, I’m going to fail, I’m not strong or capable and wouldn’t be able to do it. This is a narrative that weighs heavily on me in everyday life so I thought if I could do this I would be able to show myself that I can do anything and quieten or re-write that negative inner dialogue.”
Grant
Recruit number: 2
Age: 37
From: Edinburgh
Occupation: Bin Man
Grant says: “As person with ADHD, diagnosed at 35 years old, I now realise why I found myself in a cycle of shame. Shame for things I have said, or maybe done before reading the room the way a neurotypical person might. Or shame simply from a childhood drama that still haunts me today. I wanted to demonstrate to myself that a number of difficulties I faced could be overcome in an incredibly unnerving and physically challenging environment.”
Joshua
Recruit number: 3
Age: 24
From: Ilford
Occupation: Professional Boxer
Joshua says of why he signed up: “To see if I had what it takes to push myself beyond my physical capabilities and also to mentally challenge myself and see how I would react in extreme conditions.”
Hilary (Hils)
Recruit number: 4
Age: 31
From: Barnet
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Hilary says: “I decided to take part because after a few life situations I went through. I went on a self development journey, to become the best version of myself and to not let my past experiences define me anymore. I saw SAS as something that would push me and connect me with my true self, by facing fears, finding limits and pushing through barriers.”
Becky
Recruit number: 5
Age: 35
From: Basildon, Essex
Occupation: Housewife/ Mother
Becky shares: “I actually got covid, was quarantined and binge watched the last series. I decided I could do that and on a whim, applied. I actually really needed it, to do something for myself and only me.”
Stevie
Recruit number: 6
Age: 38
From: Swansea Wales
Occupation: Professional wrestler
Stevie says of signing up: “I wanted to test myself in situations completely out of my comfort zone, I’m a bit stuck in my ways so wanted to prove to myself I could take on new challenges and not chicken out.”
Faye
Recruit number: 7
Age: 43
From: Leeds
Occupation: Visiting Professor/Director of Operations
Faye says: “I have loved watching the show since inception and I wanted to understand my own limitations. Due to navigating through the care system, failing at school and being told I would be a failure in life, I wanted to test my resilience and see how I could personally adapt to the brutal conditions that would lie ahead.”
Rosie
Recruit number: 8
Age: 22
From: Basingstoke
Occupation: IT Cyber Security Sales Account Manager
Rosie says: “I wanted to take part in SAS to challenge myself, get out of my comfort zone and see how far I could push myself. I wanted to improve my mental reliance, face my fears of being in water and meet some amazing new friends. I also wanted to raise awareness for Brazilian jiu jitsu, especially for the female jiu jitsu community. ”
Daniel
Recruit number: 9
Age: 29
From: Cheshire, UK.
Occupation: Professional Ballet Dancer
Daniel says: “I took part for a mixture of reasons. First, I’m reaching a stage in life when I need to start thinking about what to do when I finish my dance career. This is a scary thought for me, and I was hoping the course would help me find that experience. I also always dreamed when I was younger that if I didn’t become a dancer, I would have enjoyed joining the Royal Marines. This gave me a small taste of that experience. This, alongside several personal reasons, led me to participate. ”
Danica
Recruit number: 10
Age: 36
From: London
Occupation: Health and wellness coach
Danica says of why she signed up: “To challenge myself mentally, physically and emotionally. To meet new friends/likeminded people. To test my limits. To grow as a person. I hoped to have an amazing life changing experience. To meet likeminded people. I wanted to be challenged to the max and test my limits. To gain more physical/emotional/mental strength.”+
Zachariah
Recruit number: 11
Age: 27
From: Woolacombe
Occupation: Chef
Zachariah says: “I always wanted to take part in the series because it looked like a great challenge to try and achieve and it always interested me. ”
Aliyah
Recruit number: 12
Age: 26
From: South East London
Occupation: Influencer
Aliyah says of signing up: “A friend told me to audition because it was something she thought I’d be good at. I didn’t really have much expectation because I didn’t know what I was signing up for but I definitely had a life changing experience. It was scary, it was challenging and it changed me as a person, I feel like I can do anything.”
Pete
Recruit number: 13
Age: 33
From: East Midlands
Occupation: Firefighter
Pete says: “I am a naturally obsessive person who, as a recovered addict, is passionate about discovering what makes people put themselves into challenging situations over and over again. This is what made me want to be a firefighter. I wanted to come on this experience to put myself around other high functioning people in a hope that I’d listen and learn from them.”
Ross
Recruit number: 14
Age: 41
From: Kent
Occupation: Security Manager
Ross says: “I wanted to test myself and see what sort of a person I was in an extreme and unknowable environment… It actually did meet my expectations. I had watched all of the previous episodes of the course with an analytical eye. I thought that it would be a series of life changing experiences sandwiched between periods of stress, uncertainty and discomfort! I’d say that idea was pretty much on point!
Scott
Recruit Number: 15
Age: 35
From: Born Zimbabwe, Lives In London
Occupation: Hedge Fund Trader
Scott says: “I have always felt that any growth I’ve experienced as a person has been after being put through challenging and difficult, mental and physical experiences that force you to evolve and become better. I can’t imagine a more fitting experience than SAS to push me past my limits, and act as a catalyst to personal change. ”
Jordan
Recruit number: 16
Age: 28
From: Newcastle
Occupation: Professional boxer & PT
Jordan says: “I’ve watched the series for years and always thought that’s a bit of me, just had to wait for the right moment in my life to apply. This year I felt I was physically and mentally prepared so went for it.”
Jamie
Recruit number: 17
Age: 32
From: Bretforton, Worcestershire
Occupation: Model/Footballer
Jamie says: “I decided to take part of SAS: Who Dares Wins because I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and face these difficult challenges, prove to myself and others that being completely deaf doesn’t mean that I am any different to anyone else and I am able to compete just as well as anyone else.”
Levi
Recruit number: 18
Age: 34
From: London
Occupation: HGV lorry driver
Levi says: “I took part because I always thought I had what it takes to be in the military I wanted to prove to myself it was not just a fantasy in my head, so I applied and got in and gave it everything I had, my all and then some.”
Anne
Recruit number: 19
Age: 41
From: Rugby, Nuneaton or Coventry… in between all three!
Occupation: Horse Riding Coach, Farmers Wife and Parent
Anne says of taking part: “You only live once, my motto is to ‘take every opportunity’. For me it was the excitement, the challenge and the journey. To push my own boundaries to test my own self-doubt.”
Charlotte
Recruit number: 20
Age: 27
From: Leeds
Occupation: Performance and Lifestyle Nutritionist
Charlotte says of signing up: To be honest, I love rolling around in the mud and adrenaline fuelled activities, it’s right up my street! I also knew that I had some demons that I needed to face up to!”
SAS: Who Dares Wins – Jungle Hell is coming to Channel 4 on Monday, 23 January.