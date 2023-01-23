SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 contestants: Meet the recruits on new series

Here are the contestants taking part in the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2023.

In the eighth series of SAS: Who Dares Wins, a new group of recruits face the toughest challenge of their life, in one of the toughest environments faced by Special Forces operatives.

Twenty ordinary men and women will enter jungle hell, in Thung Ui, North Vietnam, to attempt to complete the punishing jungle phase of SAS selection.

SAS: Who Dares Wins – Jungle Hell is coming to Channel 4 on Monday, 23 January.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 contestants

Amelia

Recruit 1 – Amelia

Recruit number: 1

Age: 28

From: London

Occupation: Software Account Executive

Amelia says of why she signed up: “Because I didn’t think I could do it. I have an inner narrative that tells me I’m not good enough, I’m going to fail, I’m not strong or capable and wouldn’t be able to do it. This is a narrative that weighs heavily on me in everyday life so I thought if I could do this I would be able to show myself that I can do anything and quieten or re-write that negative inner dialogue.”

Grant

Recruit 2 – Grant

Recruit number: 2

Age: 37

From: Edinburgh

Occupation: Bin Man

Grant says: “As person with ADHD, diagnosed at 35 years old, I now realise why I found myself in a cycle of shame. Shame for things I have said, or maybe done before reading the room the way a neurotypical person might. Or shame simply from a childhood drama that still haunts me today. I wanted to demonstrate to myself that a number of difficulties I faced could be overcome in an incredibly unnerving and physically challenging environment.”

Joshua

Recruit 3 – Joshua

Recruit number: 3

Age: 24

From: Ilford

Occupation: Professional Boxer

Joshua says of why he signed up: “To see if I had what it takes to push myself beyond my physical capabilities and also to mentally challenge myself and see how I would react in extreme conditions.”

Hilary (Hils)

Recruit 4 – Hilary

Recruit number: 4

Age: 31

From: Barnet

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Hilary says: “I decided to take part because after a few life situations I went through. I went on a self development journey, to become the best version of myself and to not let my past experiences define me anymore. I saw SAS as something that would push me and connect me with my true self, by facing fears, finding limits and pushing through barriers.”

Becky

Recruit 5 – Becky

Recruit number: 5

Age: 35

From: Basildon, Essex

Occupation: Housewife/ Mother

Becky shares: “I actually got covid, was quarantined and binge watched the last series. I decided I could do that and on a whim, applied. I actually really needed it, to do something for myself and only me.”

Stevie

Recruit 6 – Stevie

Recruit number: 6

Age: 38

From: Swansea Wales

Occupation: Professional wrestler

Stevie says of signing up: “I wanted to test myself in situations completely out of my comfort zone, I’m a bit stuck in my ways so wanted to prove to myself I could take on new challenges and not chicken out.”

Faye

Recruit 7 – Faye

Recruit number: 7

Age: 43

From: Leeds

Occupation: Visiting Professor/Director of Operations

Faye says: “I have loved watching the show since inception and I wanted to understand my own limitations. Due to navigating through the care system, failing at school and being told I would be a failure in life, I wanted to test my resilience and see how I could personally adapt to the brutal conditions that would lie ahead.”

Rosie

Recruit 8 – Rosie

Recruit number: 8

Age: 22

From: Basingstoke

Occupation: IT Cyber Security Sales Account Manager

Rosie says: “I wanted to take part in SAS to challenge myself, get out of my comfort zone and see how far I could push myself. I wanted to improve my mental reliance, face my fears of being in water and meet some amazing new friends. I also wanted to raise awareness for Brazilian jiu jitsu, especially for the female jiu jitsu community. ”

Daniel

Recruit 9 – Daniel

Recruit number: 9

Age: 29

From: Cheshire, UK.

Occupation: Professional Ballet Dancer

Daniel says: “I took part for a mixture of reasons. First, I’m reaching a stage in life when I need to start thinking about what to do when I finish my dance career. This is a scary thought for me, and I was hoping the course would help me find that experience. I also always dreamed when I was younger that if I didn’t become a dancer, I would have enjoyed joining the Royal Marines. This gave me a small taste of that experience. This, alongside several personal reasons, led me to participate. ”

Danica

Recruit 10 – Danica

Recruit number: 10

Age: 36

From: London

Occupation: Health and wellness coach

Danica says of why she signed up: “To challenge myself mentally, physically and emotionally. To meet new friends/likeminded people. To test my limits. To grow as a person. I hoped to have an amazing life changing experience. To meet likeminded people. I wanted to be challenged to the max and test my limits. To gain more physical/emotional/mental strength.”+

Zachariah

Recruit 11 – Zachariah

Recruit number: 11

Age: 27

From: Woolacombe

Occupation: Chef

Zachariah says: “I always wanted to take part in the series because it looked like a great challenge to try and achieve and it always interested me. ”

Aliyah

Recruite 12 – Aliyah

Recruit number: 12

Age: 26

From: South East London

Occupation: Influencer

Aliyah says of signing up: “A friend told me to audition because it was something she thought I’d be good at. I didn’t really have much expectation because I didn’t know what I was signing up for but I definitely had a life changing experience. It was scary, it was challenging and it changed me as a person, I feel like I can do anything.”

Pete

Recruit 13 – Pete

Recruit number: 13

Age: 33

From: East Midlands

Occupation: Firefighter

Pete says: “I am a naturally obsessive person who, as a recovered addict, is passionate about discovering what makes people put themselves into challenging situations over and over again. This is what made me want to be a firefighter. I wanted to come on this experience to put myself around other high functioning people in a hope that I’d listen and learn from them.”

Ross

Recruit 14 – Ross

Recruit number: 14

Age: 41

From: Kent

Occupation: Security Manager

Ross says: “I wanted to test myself and see what sort of a person I was in an extreme and unknowable environment… It actually did meet my expectations. I had watched all of the previous episodes of the course with an analytical eye. I thought that it would be a series of life changing experiences sandwiched between periods of stress, uncertainty and discomfort! I’d say that idea was pretty much on point!

Scott

Recruit 15 – Scott

Recruit Number: 15

Age: 35

From: Born Zimbabwe, Lives In London

Occupation: Hedge Fund Trader

Scott says: “I have always felt that any growth I’ve experienced as a person has been after being put through challenging and difficult, mental and physical experiences that force you to evolve and become better. I can’t imagine a more fitting experience than SAS to push me past my limits, and act as a catalyst to personal change. ”

Jordan

Recruit 16 – Jordan

Recruit number: 16

Age: 28

From: Newcastle

Occupation: Professional boxer & PT

Jordan says: “I’ve watched the series for years and always thought that’s a bit of me, just had to wait for the right moment in my life to apply. This year I felt I was physically and mentally prepared so went for it.”

Jamie

Recruit 17 – Jamie

Recruit number: 17

Age: 32

From: Bretforton, Worcestershire

Occupation: Model/Footballer

Jamie says: “I decided to take part of SAS: Who Dares Wins because I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and face these difficult challenges, prove to myself and others that being completely deaf doesn’t mean that I am any different to anyone else and I am able to compete just as well as anyone else.”

Levi

Recruit 18 – Levi

Recruit number: 18

Age: 34

From: London

Occupation: HGV lorry driver

Levi says: “I took part because I always thought I had what it takes to be in the military I wanted to prove to myself it was not just a fantasy in my head, so I applied and got in and gave it everything I had, my all and then some.”

Anne

Recruit 19 – Anne

Recruit number: 19

Age: 41

From: Rugby, Nuneaton or Coventry… in between all three!

Occupation: Horse Riding Coach, Farmers Wife and Parent

Anne says of taking part: “You only live once, my motto is to ‘take every opportunity’. For me it was the excitement, the challenge and the journey. To push my own boundaries to test my own self-doubt.”

Charlotte

Recruit 20 – Charlotte.

Recruit number: 20

Age: 27

From: Leeds

Occupation: Performance and Lifestyle Nutritionist

Charlotte says of signing up: To be honest, I love rolling around in the mud and adrenaline fuelled activities, it’s right up my street! I also knew that I had some demons that I needed to face up to!”

