The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn, Potato, Rhino, Rubbish and Pigeon. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of Saturday’s episode of The Masked Singer 2023 UK – who was unmasked this week?.

The fourth series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 on Saturday nights.

Over 8 weeks a fresh line up of 12 celebs will be performing all while keeping their identity a secret with the show’s signature costumes.

The panel – comedian Mo Gilligan, presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora and TV personality Jonathan Ross – will try to discover who is behind the mask each episode.

This week saw five characters return for their second performance and give more clues before one more was unmasked.

Recap the performances and fourth reveal below…

Rubbish

First up to perform this weekend was Rubbish who performed Ruby by the Kaiser Chiefs.

Fawn

Next up, Fawn performed Into The Groove by Madonna.

Rhino

Rhino once again impressed with their vocals as they sang Try by P!NK.

Pigeon

Pigeon’s latest performance was to Yeah by Usher.

Jacket Potato

Last up on tonight’s show was Jacket Potato singing Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen.

Jacket Potato and Rubbish sing off

The studio audience then voted for their favourite performance. With the fewest votes, Jacket Potato and Rubbish each performed a second time for the panel. Rubbish performed My Old Man’s a Dustman by Lonnie Donegan while Jacket Potato sang Brass In Pocket (I’m Special) by The Pretenders.

Rubbish is revealed!

After the sing-off, the panel chose to save Jacket Potato and so Rubbish found themselves eliminated and taking off their mask, revealing snooker champion Stephen Hendry.

