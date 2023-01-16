Bruno Tonioli 'to replace David Walliams as Britain's Got Talent judge'

Bruno Tonioli has reportedly signed a deal to replace David Walliams as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

It was reported last year that David was set to step down from the talent show after a decade.

While Alan Carr had been rumoured to take over, it’s now claimed that former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli will instead join Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden on the show.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amands Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. ©Syco/Thames

Although an official announcement is still to be made, a source told The Sun newspaper: “For almost two months Alan may have been the favourite to take over from David, but Bruno was always Simon’s preferred choice.

“Not only does he have years of judging experience under his belt from his time on Strictly he will bring an outrageous brand of comedy that BGT needs on the panel.”

The insider added that a deal had been agreed after “intense negotiations”.

Bruno last appeared as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

In 2020 he made appearances via video link due to the pandemic before stepping down in 2021, replaced by Anton Du Beke.

It was first reported in November that David would be leaving the show ahead of its latest run.

Alongside rumours of Alan Carr taking over from David, it was recently claimed that Graham Norton had turned down the show.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV1 in the spring, hosted by Ant & Dec.

Filming for the series will begin in London at the Palladium next week before moving to Manchester at the Lowry in February.

As ever, acts will be hoping to win three or more yeses from the panel in order to make in the second round where they could make the live shows.

Contestants compete to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 prize