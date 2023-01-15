Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Week 1 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 1.

Over the first two weekends, the eleven contestants on the line up will be split in two.

Six contestants kicked off tonight’s opening live show, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

Performing in this evening’s opening live show were Michelle Heaton & Łukasz Różycki, Joey Essex & Vanessa Bauer and Patsy Palmer & Matt Evers.

Joining them were Nile Wilson & Olivia Smart, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu & Brendyn Hatfield and Siva Kaneswaran & Klabera Komini.

At the end of each routine the judges – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – gave their marks and comments before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer’s votes before the bottom couple were revealed. This was Ekin-Su and her pro partner Brendyn. They’ll face the first skate off of the series next week.

They’ll be against whichever couple finishes bottom in next Sunday’s show, meaning no one left tonight.

The judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

For now, recap the Dancing On Ice leaderboard from Sunday, 15 January below…

Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard scoreboard and scores – Week 1

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX. Next weekend the remaining five couples will perform live and one contestant will head home.