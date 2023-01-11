Dancing On Ice returns to ITV1 this weekend – meet the new celebrity line up!

This Sunday night sees the celebrity ice skating competition back for a brand new series.

11 famous faces will hit the rink live alongside their pro skaters in an attempt to win over the judging line up.

The celebrity competitors taking part in the new series are actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football legend John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Drag Queen and TV personality The Vivienne, TV personality Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott, actress and West End star Carley Stenson, singer Michelle Heaton and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran.

Guiding the celebrity novices from their shaky first steps to spectacular routines are their professional partners. A new addition to the 2023 line-up is world-class ice dancer Olivia Smart.

Returning to the new series are three Dancing on Ice favourites – Sylvain Longchambon, who last skated in the 2019 series and Vicky Ogden and Klabera Komini who both last skated in the 2021 series.

Meanwhile, Matt Evers, who has been a part of Dancing on Ice since it launched in 2006, returns to the show alongside fellow series favourites Alexandra Schauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield host with Oti Mabuse, Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo on the judging panel.

Dancing on Ice starts Sunday at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

In the first week, six couples will perform: Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki, Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer, Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers, Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield and Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini.

The remaining couples will perform the week after: Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard, Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon, The Vivienne and Colin Grafton, John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman and Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty.

The bottom ranked couple from each show will face one another in the skate off to determine who will be the first eliminated.