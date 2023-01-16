tellymix
Love Island 2023 cast Instagram, TikTok and Twitter usernames

Posted by Josh Darvill
Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama.
Here are all the Instagram, TikTok and Twitter usernames of this year’s Love Island 2023 cast!

The brand new winter series of Love Island started on Monday, 16 January.

Returning to South Africa for the first of two series this year, new host Maya Jama will guide a new group of lovestruck singletons through the twists and turns of coupling up in a sun-soaked Villa.

As the couples attempt to steal hearts and win over the nation, one pair will ultimately be victorious as they are crowned the Love Island winners.

Here’s all the social media details of Love Island 2023 contestants…

Love Island Instagram and TikTok usernames

Tanya Manhenga

Instagram username: @talkswithtt_
TikTok username: @talkswithtt_x

 

Kai Fagan

Instagram username: @kaifagan_

 

Lana Jenkins

Instagram username: @lanajenkinss

 

Ron Hall

Instagram username: @ronhall__

 

Anna-May Robey

Instagram username: @annamayrobey
TikTok username: @annamayrobey

 

Will Young

Instagram username: @farmer_will_
TikTok username: @farmerwill_

 

Tanyel Revan

Instagram username: @tanyelrevan
TikTok username: @tanyelrevan

 

Shaq Muhammad

Instagram username: @shaq24s_

 

Olivia Hawkins

Instagram username: @livhawkinss

 

Haris Namani

Instagram username: @haris_namanii

 

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are voted Love Island winners 2023.

Love Island 2023 airs nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM. You can also catch spin-off show After Sun, hosted by Maya on Sunday nights.

