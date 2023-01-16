Here are all the Instagram, TikTok and Twitter usernames of this year’s Love Island 2023 cast!
The brand new winter series of Love Island started on Monday, 16 January.
Returning to South Africa for the first of two series this year, new host Maya Jama will guide a new group of lovestruck singletons through the twists and turns of coupling up in a sun-soaked Villa.
As the couples attempt to steal hearts and win over the nation, one pair will ultimately be victorious as they are crowned the Love Island winners.
Here’s all the social media details of Love Island 2023 contestants…
Love Island Instagram and TikTok usernames
Tanya Manhenga
Instagram username: @talkswithtt_
TikTok username: @talkswithtt_x
Kai Fagan
Instagram username: @kaifagan_
Lana Jenkins
Instagram username: @lanajenkinss
Ron Hall
Instagram username: @ronhall__
Anna-May Robey
Instagram username: @annamayrobey
TikTok username: @annamayrobey
Will Young
Instagram username: @farmer_will_
TikTok username: @farmerwill_
Tanyel Revan
Instagram username: @tanyelrevan
TikTok username: @tanyelrevan
Shaq Muhammad
Instagram username: @shaq24s_
Olivia Hawkins
Instagram username: @livhawkinss
Haris Namani
Instagram username: @haris_namanii
Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are voted Love Island winners 2023.
Love Island 2023 airs nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM. You can also catch spin-off show After Sun, hosted by Maya on Sunday nights.