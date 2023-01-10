Alan Carr will reportedly replace David Walliams as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

It was recently reported that David was set to step down from the ITV series after a decade on the panel.

Although nothing has been officially announced just yet, it’s claimed that comedian and TV host Alan Carr will be taking over.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amands Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. ©Syco/Thames

“Alan is hilarious but also kind. He tells a mean joke but he is also soft in the middle,” a source told the Daily Mail newspaper. “The bosses are already excited about how wonderful he will be with the contestants. He will complement the panel so well too, he is really close friends with Amanda and he has known Simon and Alesha for years too.

“Everyone involved in the show is so excited and they can’t wait to get started.”

A spokesperson for the show said that the line up of judges on the 2023 series would be confirmed in due course.

It was first reported in November that David would be leaving the show ahead of its latest run.

The comedian has been on the judging panel since 2012, sitting alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon who are all expected to return.

It was recently claimed that Graham Norton had turned down the show.

Britain’s Got Talent typically starts its auditions in April on ITV1, hosted by Ant & Dec.

Filming for the series will begin in London at the Palladium later this month (January) before moving to Manchester at the Lowry in February.

As usual contestants will be wanting three or more yeses from the judges in order to make in the second round where they could make the semi-finals.

Budding performers are competing to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 prize