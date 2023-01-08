Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared all on Dancing On Ice as she prepares to take to the rink.

The Love Island winner is one of eleven celebrity contestants on the 2023 Dancing On Ice line up.

Partnered with pro skater Brendyn Hatfield, Ekin-Su will be skating live this Sunday night when the series launches on ITV1 and ITVX.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. ©ITV Plc

Ekin-Su says of signing up for the series: “I’m really competitive and I used to ice-skate when I was a little girl – I did a show when I was six or seven and then I started doing ballet.

“I’ve always had a performance side in my blood and I do think Dancing on Ice will be hard but it’s an opportunity to show a different audience a side to me.

“I think I’d be good and I can see myself winning it.”

She continues: “Davide will definitely be jealous that I’m doing this because he likes to move! It’ll be nice for him to see me skate, I think he might find that attractive – a bit of salsa music playing. I’d love for him to come and watch me rehearse, it’s exciting for him to see me because it’s an achievement. He’s my number one supporter.”

Daredevil Ekin-Su says she has no fears going into the show, explaining: “I’ve never been scared in my life, I’ve never been nervous in my life, I’ve always been confident.

“I think the only time I’d be nervous would be at the final. I know I’m going to fall and hurt myself because in life you fall and hurt yourself. I’m ready.

“The thing I’d be most scared of would be that Davide would be cheering me on while I’m doing a performance, I do the splits and then split my pants in half! And then he would shout ‘You’re a liar. An actress!’.”

And asked if she’s ‘in it to win it’, Ekin-Su adds: “Yes I am, otherwise I’m not doing it. I don’t mind going home early but my mind doesn’t work like that. If I’m doing it, I’m putting 100% in. I’m going to believe in myself, I believe in myself so much.”

Dancing on Ice starts Sunday, 15 January at 6:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.