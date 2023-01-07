The Masked Singer 2023: Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 2

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of this week’s instalment of The Masked Singer UK with all the performances and latest reveal.

The new series of The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 each Saturday.

Across 8 shows a new line up of 12 celebs will be singing all while keeping their identity a secret with extraordinary costumes.

The panel – presenter Davina McCall, comedian Mo Gilligan, singer Rita Ora and TV personality Jonathan Ross – will be trying to work out who is behind the mask after each performance.

This weekend saw six brand new acts take to the stage for the first time before one was unmasked at the end of the show.

Recap the performances and second reveal below…

Jacket Potato

First up this weekend was Jacket Potato who performed Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas.

Fawn

Next up was Fawn who performed Disney’s classic song Beauty and the Beast.

Rubbish

Rubbish’s first performance was singing Robbie Williams’ Let Me Entertain You.

Pigeon

Pigeon had the panel in stitches with their take on TLC’s No Scrubs.

Piece of Cake

Piece of Cake was next to sing, performing Ed Sheeran’s Shivers.

Rhino

Finally, last to perform tonight was Rhino who left the panel stunned with their performance of Snow Patrol classic Chasing Cars.

Piece of Cake is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Jacket Potato, Rubbish and Piece of Cake that found themselves in the bottom three with Piece of Cake the second character to ‘take it off,’ revealing legendary singer Lulu.

Season 4 of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 each weekend.