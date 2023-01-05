Indiyah Polak and Sam Thompson to host Love Island podcast and join spin-off Aftersun

Indiyah Polak and Sam Thompson have been announced as new hosts of Love Island’s podcast and Aftersun regular panellists.

Former Islander and finalist Indiyah and much-loved series commentator Sam will be coming together every day to spill the tea on all the latest goings on in the Villa.

From their thoughts on the latest couplings, dumpings and bombshell antics, to interviews with Islanders from across the show’s 9 series, Love Island: The Morning After, produced by Listen, is the go-to podcast for fans of the hit dating series.

Alongside hosting the podcast, the pair will also be regular guests on spin-off show Love Island: Aftersun with new host Maya Jama each Sunday night.

Indiyah said: “Not me teaming up with Sam on the Love Island podcast and getting to be a regular panellist on Aftersun. I genuinely can’t explain how excited I am!! I can’t wait to speak to the Islanders and get all the cheeky goss from their friends and families. It’s gonna be an insane series, I can’t wait!!”

Sam added: “It feels like I’m with my family and we’re all in it together and I really like it. We’re all massive fans of the show and it’s really, really nice.”

The brand new series of Love Island starts on Monday, 16 January on ITV2 at 9PM.