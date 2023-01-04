The Apprentice renewed for two further series with Lord Sugar

The Apprentice will return for at least two more series, Lord Sugar has said.

The hit BBC One show will return this week for what will be its seventeenth series and Lord Sugar says at least two more are in the works.

Speaking this week, the boss also revealed he would sign up for a twentieth series if it got the green light from the BBC.

The Apprentice – Lord Sugar – (C) Ray Burmiston – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

He said (via Radio Times): “This is officially the 17th series so next year is 18. I have agreed to do two more series, which will bring me up to 19 and depending on how well that is received, and the BBC do their statistical numbers and all that, I’d be delighted to do a 20th.

“Bear in mind, I’ve also done three Junior Apprentices so I mean, in a way, you could argue that I’ve already done 20 [seasons].”

For now, The Apprentice launches this Thursday night on BBC One.

A bumper line up of eighteen candidates were revealed this week, the biggest cast the show has seen.

Lord Sugar will be joined by Karren Brady, Tim Campbell and – returning for two episodes after missing last year’s series for medical reasons – Claude Littner.

A teaser for the first episode shares:”Lord Sugar’s search for a new business partner is back, and this year’s 18 candidates kick things off on the magnificent Caribbean island of Antigua.

“Under the watchful eye of Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner, the teams must sell and run bespoke tours. After bickering on the beach and some woeful negotiations, back in the boardroom, one candidate is sent packing.”

Meanwhile applications for the next series of The Apprentice are open now online here.

You need to be at least 18 to apply and the closing date is 29 January 2023.

The winning candidate will receive an investment of up to £250,000 and will go into a 50:50 business with Lord Sugar.