Follow The Apprentice 2023 contestants on Instagram, Twitter & TikTok

The Apprentice 2023 has arrived – here’s where to follow this year’s contestants on social media.

This year the opportunity to become Lord Sugar’s next Business partner is tougher than ever with 18 candidates taking on the challenge.

With another £250,000 investment up for grabs, The Apprentice 2023 welcomes candidates from a range of careers and backgrounds including a South African Safari Guide, the ‘Kim Kardashian of the business world’ and a gold medal-winning boxer.

Alongside Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell are back to watch over the candidates, together with the return of Claude Littner.

Here’s a round up of this year’s contestants and where to follow them on social media…

The Apprentice 2023 contestants social media

Avi Sharma

Instagram username: @avitv_

TikTok username: @avitv_

Twitter username: @avitv_

Bradley Johnson

Dani Donovan

Instagram username: @danidonovan__

Denisha Kaur Bharj

Instagram username: @denishakaurbharj

Emma Browne

Instagram username: @emma_brownexx

Gregory Ebbs

Instagram username: @gregariousebbs

TikTok username: @gregoryebbs

Joseph Phillips

Instagram username: @joe.phillips7

Kevin D’Arcy

Instagram username: @thekevindarcy

Mark Moseley

Instagram username: @mark__moseley

Twitter username: @mark_moseley_

Marnie Swindells

Instagram username: @marnieswindells

Twitter username: @MarnieSwindells

TikTok username: @marnieswindells

Megan Hornby

Instagram username: @meghornbyx

Reece Donnelly

Instagram username: @reecedonnelly/a>

Rochelle Anthony

Instagram username: @rochellerayeanthony

TikTok username: @rochellerayeanthony

Shannon Martin

Instagram username: @shannonmartin_dotty

Shazia Hussain

Instagram username: @shaziahussain960

Simba Rwambiwa

Instagram username: @simbarwambiwa

TikTok username: @simbarwamb1wa

Sohail Chowdhary

Instagram username: @_sohailchowdhary

Victoria Goulbourne

Instagram username: @victoria_goulbourne

Twitter username: @victoriaGOULB

TikTok username: @victoria_goulbourne

The Apprentice 2023 begins Thursday, 5 January at 9PM on BBC One.

You’ll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.