Follow The Apprentice 2023 contestants on Instagram, Twitter & TikTok

The Apprentice 2023 has arrived – here’s where to follow this year’s contestants on social media.
This year the opportunity to become Lord Sugar’s next Business partner is tougher than ever with 18 candidates taking on the challenge.
With another £250,000 investment up for grabs, The Apprentice 2023 welcomes candidates from a range of careers and backgrounds including a South African Safari Guide, the ‘Kim Kardashian of the business world’ and a gold medal-winning boxer.
Alongside Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell are back to watch over the candidates, together with the return of Claude Littner.
Here’s a round up of this year’s contestants and where to follow them on social media…
The Apprentice 2023 contestants social media
Avi Sharma
Instagram username: @avitv_
TikTok username: @avitv_
Twitter username: @avitv_
Bradley Johnson
Dani Donovan
Instagram username: @danidonovan__
Denisha Kaur Bharj
Instagram username: @denishakaurbharj
Emma Browne
Instagram username: @emma_brownexx
Gregory Ebbs
Instagram username: @gregariousebbs
TikTok username: @gregoryebbs
Joseph Phillips
Instagram username: @joe.phillips7
Kevin D’Arcy
Instagram username: @thekevindarcy
Mark Moseley
Instagram username: @mark__moseley
Twitter username: @mark_moseley_
Marnie Swindells
Instagram username: @marnieswindells
Twitter username: @MarnieSwindells
TikTok username: @marnieswindells
Megan Hornby
Instagram username: @meghornbyx
Reece Donnelly
Instagram username: @reecedonnelly/a>
Rochelle Anthony
Instagram username: @rochellerayeanthony
TikTok username: @rochellerayeanthony
Shannon Martin
Instagram username: @shannonmartin_dotty
Shazia Hussain
Instagram username: @shaziahussain960
Simba Rwambiwa
Instagram username: @simbarwambiwa
TikTok username: @simbarwamb1wa
Sohail Chowdhary
Instagram username: @_sohailchowdhary
Victoria Goulbourne
Instagram username: @victoria_goulbourne
Twitter username: @victoriaGOULB
TikTok username: @victoria_goulbourne
The Apprentice 2023 begins Thursday, 5 January at 9PM on BBC One.
You’ll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.