Follow The Apprentice 2023 contestants on Instagram, Twitter & TikTok

The Apprentice 2023 Instagram, TikTok, Twitter usernames

Posted by Josh Darvill
The Apprentice 2023 cast. Front Row l-r: Denisha Kaur Bharj, Joe Phillips, Megan Hornby, Lord Sugar, Shazia Hussain, Shannon Martin, Kevin D'Arcy, Emma Browne. Back Row l-r: Avi Sharma, Marnie Swindells, Bradley Johnson, Simba Rwambiwa, Mark Moseley, Dani Donovan, Gregory Ebbs, Victoria Goulbourne, Sohail Chowdhary, Reece Donnelly, Rochelle Raye.
The Apprentice 2023 cast. Front Row l-r: Denisha Kaur Bharj, Joe Phillips, Megan Hornby, Lord Sugar, Shazia Hussain, Shannon Martin, Kevin D'Arcy, Emma Browne. Back Row l-r: Avi Sharma, Marnie Swindells, Bradley Johnson, Simba Rwambiwa, Mark Moseley, Dani Donovan, Gregory Ebbs, Victoria Goulbourne, Sohail Chowdhary, Reece Donnelly, Rochelle Raye. Credit: BBC/Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston
The Apprentice 2023 has arrived – here’s where to follow this year’s contestants on social media.

This year the opportunity to become Lord Sugar’s next Business partner is tougher than ever with 18 candidates taking on the challenge.

With another £250,000 investment up for grabs, The Apprentice 2023 welcomes candidates from a range of careers and backgrounds including a South African Safari Guide, the ‘Kim Kardashian of the business world’ and a gold medal-winning boxer.

Alongside Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell are back to watch over the candidates, together with the return of Claude Littner.

Here’s a round up of this year’s contestants and where to follow them on social media…

The Apprentice 2023 contestants social media

Avi Sharma

Instagram username: @avitv_
TikTok username: @avitv_
Twitter username: @avitv_

 

Bradley Johnson

 

Dani Donovan

Instagram username: @danidonovan__

 

Denisha Kaur Bharj

Instagram username: @denishakaurbharj

 

Emma Browne

Instagram username: @emma_brownexx

 

Gregory Ebbs

Instagram username: @gregariousebbs
TikTok username: @gregoryebbs

 

Joseph Phillips

Instagram username: @joe.phillips7

 

Kevin D’Arcy

Instagram username: @thekevindarcy

 

Mark Moseley

Instagram username: @mark__moseley
Twitter username: @mark_moseley_

 

Marnie Swindells

Instagram username: @marnieswindells
Twitter username: @MarnieSwindells
TikTok username: @marnieswindells

 

Megan Hornby

Instagram username: @meghornbyx

 

Reece Donnelly

Instagram username: @reecedonnelly/a>

 

Rochelle Anthony

Instagram username: @rochellerayeanthony
TikTok username: @rochellerayeanthony

 

Shannon Martin

Instagram username: @shannonmartin_dotty

 

Shazia Hussain

Instagram username: @shaziahussain960

 

Simba Rwambiwa

Instagram username: @simbarwambiwa
TikTok username: @simbarwamb1wa

 

Sohail Chowdhary

Instagram username: @_sohailchowdhary

 

Victoria Goulbourne

Instagram username: @victoria_goulbourne
Twitter username: @victoriaGOULB
TikTok username: @victoria_goulbourne

 

The Apprentice 2023 begins Thursday, 5 January at 9PM on BBC One.

You’ll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

