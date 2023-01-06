The Masked Singer’s new series continues this Saturday with its second episode.

The Masked Singer 2023 is airing Saturday evenings on ITV1 following last weekend’s New Year’s Day launch.

The show sees celebrities compete to put on a standout music performance as keeping their identity a secret under spectacular masks.

Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Singer series 4 joined by celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora. They will try to discover who is hiding behind the masks each week.

This week sees six brand new acts take to the stage for the first time and at the end of the episode, one will be unmasked.

Piece of Cake

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Piece of Cake.

Fawn

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©Bandicoot TV

Rubbish

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Dustbin. ©Bandicoot TV

Rhino

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©Bandicoot TV

Pigeon

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Pigeon. ©Bandicoot TV

Jacket Potato

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer UK series 4 airs Saturday evenings on ITV1.

Other characters in the show this year are Ghost, Knitting, Cat & Mouse, Otter, Phoenix and Jellyfish.

In last week’s first episode, Ghost became the first act to be unmasked.

You can watch the show online via the ITVX website.