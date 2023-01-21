Identity of Rhino on The Masked Singer 'exposed' by certain fans

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©Bandicoot TV

Certain fans are sure they know who Rhino is on The Masked Singer following the opening performance.

The Masked Singer 2023 is currently airing Saturday evenings on ITV1.

The celebrity guessing game sees famous faces fight on the stage while hiding their identity with help from incredible masks.

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

One character on the series for 2023 is Rhino who impressed the panel in the opening episode with their vocals singing Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars.

Rhino has said in their clue packages that he’s a “fun kind of fella” and “It’s my job to maintain law and order”. There have also been clues including cobalt and three arrows.

And in the first episode, Rhino shared a cryptic riddle: “I’m chief of this town and happy-go-lucky, but one of you guys might think I’m quite muggy”.

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer?

Guesses from the panel so far have included Rylan, James Blunt and Russell Brand.

While some viewers have suggested it could be X Factor winner James Arthur hiding under the mask, others think they’ve worked out exactly who it is.

“That’s gotta be Charlie Simpson from Busted. #Rhino #MaskedSingerUK,” one fan wrote confidently on Twitter.

Another commented: “Charlie Simpson – sounds just like him and the muggy reference could be referring to busted’s first album cover which looked like their mugshots”

A third agreed: “Rhino is Charlie Simpson. No doubt in my mind #TheMaskedSinger” while a fourth declared: “All my years of Busted fandom led me to this moment – Rhino is Charlie Simpson #MaskedSingerUK”

For now, Rhino’s mask is remaining on after making it through the latest episode so we’ll have to wait to see if fans are right.

The Masked Singer UK fourth series airs Saturday nights on ITV1.

Other masked singers on the competition this year are Jellyfish, Cat & Mouse, Otter, Rubbish, Jacket Potato, Fawn, Phoenix, Knitting, Pigeon, Ghost and Piece of Cake.

You can watch episodes online via the ITVX.