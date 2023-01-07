The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Piece of Cake.

Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer has been revealed in tonight’s latest episode.

The Masked Singer UK fourth series is airing Saturday nights on ITV1.

The singing competition sees famous faces fight to put on a show-stopping musical performance all while concealing their identities behind flamboyantly elaborate character costumes.

One of the masked acts on 2023’s show is Piece of Cake who was officially unmasked in the second episode (7 January).

Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer?

After performing Ed Sheeran’s Shivers, Piece of Cake found themselves the second act to be eliminated.

Taking off their mask at the end of the show, Piece of Cake revealed themselves to be legendary singer Lulu.

“I’m slightly in shock, I’m in now I’m off!” Lulu reacted.

She said of taking part: “It’s adorable. I love watching the show. My grandchildren love watching the show, they love it, I love it”

And on her Cake outfit, Lulu added: “I’m so terribly sweet… but only occasionally!”

None of the panel got the identity right with guesses including Kylie Minogue, Annie Mac and Björk.

In their video package, Piece Of Cake said they were “often at the centre of a celebration” and there were clues to cherries and wishing wells.

They also gave the panel a cryptic riddle, saying: “My icing is white, pinkish and blue, as confectionery go, I’m of a select few.

Other masked singers in the series in 2023 are Jellyfish, Knitting, Phoenix, Ghost, Otter, Pigeon, Cat & Mouse, Rhino, Rubbish, Jacket Potato and Fawn.

Piece of Cake is the second of this year’s acts to be unmasked after Ghost was revealed last weekend.

You can watch the show online via the ITVX website.