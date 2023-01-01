The Masked Singer 2023 spoilers! Tonight's line up and songs revealed

The Masked Singer kicks off its brand new series for 2023 tonight – here’s a first look!

Back for a fourth outing, the celebrity guessing game sees secret stars go head to head to put on a standout music performance all while hiding their identities under outrageous masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Singer UK fourth series with panellists Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

They will try to correctly guess who is hiding in the costume after each performance.

Tonight’s first show – airing 6:30PM on ITV1 – will see six of the twelve new contestants sing to stay in the competition. At the end of the episode, one will be unmasked.

See a first look at the acts and performances below…

Phoenix

Phoenix’s first performance will be Daft Punk’s Get Lucky.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix. ©Bandicoot TV

Cat & Mouse

The show’s first duo, Cat & Mouse will perform Doris Day & Robert Goulet’s Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cat & Mouse. ©Bandicoot TV

Ghost

Ghost is singing The Drifters’ Save The Last Dance For Me.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghost. ©Bandicoot TV

Otter

Otter will sing I’m Always Here from Baywatch.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Otter. ©Bandicoot TV

Jellyfish

Jellyfish will perform Guns N’ Roses iconic song Sweet Child Of Mine.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©Bandicoot TV

Knitting

Knitting will be performing Becky Hill’s Remember.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Knitting. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer UK airs at 6:30PM on ITV1 on Sunday, 1 January 2023.

You can watch episodes online via ITVX.