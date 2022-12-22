The Traitors 'set to return for second series on BBC One'

The Traitors is set to return to BBC One for a second series, it’s been revealed.

The Traitors sees a group of contestants competing in the ultimate game of deception, skill and trust for a massive cash prize.

Hidden within the group are The Traitors, contestants who must ‘murder’ the faithful players and make it to the end without getting caught.

The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Scotland/Mark Mainz

The new show launched in December and has become a huge hit with viewers with the final of the first series tonight (22 December).

Although the BBC has yet to officially announce a second outing, reports have claimed that it’s a “no-brainer” the show will be back.

An insider told the Daily Star newspaper: “The Traitors has become a big hit after just a few weeks. It was a no-brainer to commission another series.

“Everyone is hoping it will be even more popular by next year and become one of the biggest shows on TV.”

It’s also claimed that Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the series.

WARNING: SPOILERS FROM THE FIRST SERIES FOLLOW

Going into tonight’s final of the debut series, two Traitors remain in the game together with three hopefuls leading to a dramatic showdown.

After twelve episodes, the cash prize up for grabs is in excess of £80,000. The group will have one final chance to eliminate any remaining traitors before the final result is revealed.

The Traitors airs on BBC One with viewing figures growing across the weeks ahead of the final.

You can catch up with the full series online now via BBC iPlayer here.