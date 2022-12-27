The Voice Kids 2022: Meet tonight's contestants in the second blind auditions

Here’s a first look at the next episode of The Voice Kids UK 2022 which returns to screen.
This evening sees the latest set of second auditions for the new season.
It’s the sixth series of the show and this year with four turning red chairs ready to be spun.
Original Voice Kids stars Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Will.i.am are all back joined by new coach pop legend Ronan Keating.
They need to choose acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as they search for the next generation of superstar singers. Soloists and duos, between 7 and 14, are invited to sing in a bid to get the chairs spinning.
After each performance, regardless of whether they’ve secured a spot with Danny, Pixie, Ronan and Will, all four coaches will turn to give the contestants advice and feedback.
Meet the second set of acts singing for a spin below…
Lyra
Sam
Darcie
Eva
Aimee
Caelan
Amber
Gabrielle
Todd
Israella
Those who get a spin will head through to the next final episode
The Voice UK Kids is on on Tuesday, 27 December at 8:30PM on ITV.