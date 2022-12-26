Here’s a first look at the first episode of The Voice Kids which begins tonight.

This week sees a brand new series with four turning red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids stars Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones all return with new kid on the block Boyzone star Ronan Keating.

The coaches are looking for the best contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they search for the latest generation of superstar singers. Acts aged 7-14 are welcome to sing in a bid to get the chairs spinning.

Following each audition, regardless of whether they’ve secured a spot with Ronan, Danny, Will and Pixie, all four coaches will turn to give the acts advice and feedback.

Meet the acts hoping to get a spin tonight…

Tommy

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tommy performs.

Bethany

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Bethany performs.

Sebastian

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Sebastian performs. ©ITV

Myleen

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Myleen performs.

Lacey

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lacey performs.

Olga

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Olga performs

Tyler

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyler performs.

Freya

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Freya performs.

They’re hoping for a spot in the next stage by winning at least one coach to turn around.

The Voice Kids is on tonight, Monday, 26 December, from 8:30PM on ITV1.