Simon Cowell teases possible return for The X Factor

Simon Cowell has teased a possible return for The X Factor.

The X Factor last aired its usual series back in 2018 while a pair of special series – a Celebrity version and ‘battle of the bands’ spin-off – broadcast a year later.

The show ended after 15 years when Simon Cowell decided to rest the format completely in 2020.

Today saw Simon appear on ITV’s This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary where he was asked about a possible comeback for the singing competition.

Simon Cowell relives his first TV appearance

On people asking if The X Factor will return, Simon said: “One hundred thousand new songs are uploaded everyday at the moment…

“…What would you do differently today? There’s a lot I’ve learnt to be honest with you. I think it started to become a bit of a machine. You put a record out that year and you move on, and that’s not the way to do it. And when you throw someone into the limelight, it’s hard, you know?

“So look, to be continued…”

On the show, viewers were reminded of Simon’s first TV appearance being a judge on This Morning – before The X Factor – when the daytime show was looking for new music talent in 1999!

After watching the clip, Simon, with his head in hands, laughed, “Oh no… [Alison: ‘Was that a bit embarrassing?’] Just a bit! I’ve gone very red.”

Simon was on the show with former contestant Lucy Spraggan to discuss their new partnership.

Simon said: “I have my own publishing company where I sign writers and about two years ago we met up and I said apart from being a great artist she is a brilliant songwriter, so I said I wanted to publish her songs…”

A smiling Lucy said: “… and I said, ‘oh go on then!'”

Simon Cowell and Lucy Spraggan

Simon continued: “Great songs are like great paintings, but then Lucy played me this demo called Balance and I always remember where I am when I hear a great song for the first time and it’s the best feeling in the world… and I’m obsessed with this song by the way!

“And now in my life you have to do something you’re passionate about, and this is something I’m super super passionate about. The song is so relevant to what is going around in the world right now, it’s a great message.”

To see the full interview visit itv.com/watch/this-morning

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM on ITV1 & ITVX.