Dancing On Ice returns for 2023 - celebrities, judges and hosts confirmed!

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: (L-R), Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

Dancing On Ice is back for 2023 – here’s all you need to know about the new series.

The celebrity ice dancing competition returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2023 with a new cast.

This time eleven celebrities will embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. ©ITV Plc

Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline.

But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?

The new series will air on Sunday nights in January on ITV1 with a start date to be revealed.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return as hosts.

Meanwhile, ice royalty Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean resume their roles as judges on the ice panel alongside dancers Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

Those on the official line up for Dancing On Ice’s latest series are EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Olympian Nile Wilson, football star and presenter John Fashanu and Corrie star Mollie Gallagher.

Joining them are Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson, drag queen The Vivienne, singer & media personality Michelle Heaton, TV personality Joey Essex and comedian Darren Harriott.

The professional skaters for 2023 were previously confirmed, welcoming new face Olivia Smart alongside returning skaters Sylvain Longchambon, who last skated in the 2019 series and Vicky Ogden and Klabera Komini who both last skated in the 2021 series.

They join continuing skaters Matt Evers, Alexandra Schauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV1 from January 2023. You’ll also be able to watch episodes online on ITVX.