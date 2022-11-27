A new Queen of the Jungle has been crowned on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 in tonight’s final results.

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, England Lioness Jill Scott and MP Matt Hancock. were the final three celebs on the show this evening.

Just moments ago Ant and Dec revealed who viewers voted as the winner of I’m A Celebrity – and who came second.

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2022?

In the results, it was Jill Scott who won I’m A Celebrity 2022 with Owen Warner runner up.

Both Jill and Owen spent 22 days in the camp ahead of the final viewer poll.

Earlier tonight, Matt finished in third place in tonight’s (Sunday, 27 December 2022) grand final after all three of the finalists took on a personal trial.

Ahead of the results, Owen said of his time on the show: “I’m in the final baby! What is going on? I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to think… I want to speak to my mum.”

Jill added: “When I first stepped into the jungle and looked around at all of the celebrities, no way am I getting anywhere near that final. To be part of the final three with Owen and Matt, god, it just means the world, it really does.”

Matt enthused: “I can’t believe I’m in the final. It’s brilliant… I’m just so grateful.”

Alongside the final two and third placed Matt, those on I’m A Celebrity’s line up this year included performer Boy George, comic Seann Walsh, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, former rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, comic Babatúndé Aléshé and radio broadcaster Chris Moyles.

Meanwhile Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the show earlier in the series.

What do you make of the big result? Did the right person win I’m A Celebrity 2022? How will we cope until next year’s series?!

I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV1 – you can catch up on episodes online now via the ITVX.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the new 2022 series returned to Australia for the first time in two years.

Although the series is now over, there’s one more slice of jungle action to enjoy. You can see how this year’s celebs settled back in to life in the outside world in I’m A Celebrity’s ‘Coming Out’ special airing Thursday, 1 December on ITV.