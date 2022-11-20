Tyler West has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing’s latest series.

It was the radio host and his pro partner Dianne Buswell who left Strictly this weekend, the latest couple to be sent home in this weekend’s Blackpool special.

Speaking after his exit, Tyler said: “I’m more than a two step now! When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it’s everything and

more, it’s changed my life.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu; Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, the bottom two couples. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“This girl here [Dianne], has changed my life for sure. To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words. It’s my mum’s favourite show, I bought her to Blackpool, my nan bless her was always watching over me on this journey. But more importantly this show has changed my life in the sense it’s given me confidence, a new found family, every dancer, everyone in hair and make-up, costume.

“The judges, it’s been amazing to dance in front of you every week, I genuinely mean that. But this girl here, I have been blessed with the best, she is what Strictly is about and she’s changed my life, I have no doubt she will be in my life forever.”

Dianne added: “You have been an absolute joy to work with, when I say that, you have come in every single session with the biggest smile on your face and it lights up this whole ballroom. You are such a talent, you really are and you should feel so proud, I am so proud of you, your family are so proud and your nan is so proud of you. Thank you so much for everything.”

Following their exit, seven celebs remain in the competition.

Heading into next weekend are TV presenter Helen Skelton, actor Will Mellor and TV & radio host Fleur East.

They’re joined by presenter & actress Kym Marsh, singer Molly Rainford, Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin and comedian Ellie Taylor.

Next weekend will see the couples competing for a place in the Musicals themed Quarter Final as the race to the glitterball trophy continues.

Strictly 2022 airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes via the BBC iPlayer.