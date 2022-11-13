Tony Adams speaks out after quitting Strictly Come Dancing in results show

Tony Adams has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

It was the football legend and his pro partner Katya Jones who left Strictly this weekend, the latest couple to be sent home.

However it was an unusual exit with Tony withdrawing due to injury ahead of a dance-off with Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Tony Adams and Katya Jones; Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Strictly Come Dancing’s results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Host Tess Daly explained: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance off and has decided to withdraw from the competition. This means there will be no dance off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool.”

Speaking after his exit, Tony said: “It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.

“Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion. I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you.

“Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn’t I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is.”

Katya said: “Tony Adams, I will be forever grateful that I was partnered up with you, do you know what I loved? I loved us, I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way!

“You have come here with a message, you led by example, and put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything. And everyone deserves love and to be loved! I love you.”

Tess Daly, Tony Adams and Katya Jones in Strictly Come Dancing’s results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Following their exit, eight celebs remain in the competition.

They include TV personality Helen Skelton, telly host Kym Marsh, comedian Ellie Taylor and wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin.

They’re joined by TV star Will Mellor, singer Fleur East, radio DJ Tyler West and CBBC actress Molly Rainford.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on episodes via BBC iPlayer.