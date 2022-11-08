Politician Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh have been confirmed to join I’m A Celebrity.

The pair will enter camp in the latest episode on Wednesday, 9 November at9 PM on ITV.

And they’ll be thrown into the deep end as they take part in the next bushtucker trial.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Matt Hancock. ©ITV Plc

In tonight’s episode, Ant & Dec entered the camp to inform the current celebs that none of them would be doing the trial.

Speaking on entering the jungle, Matt said: “I don’t expect to serve in Government again but there are lots of ways you can communicate and engage with people.

“When I got approached to take part, I did think long and hard about it but one of the reasons that I felt able to say yes was because the IAC team have put in place a system so I can be reached at any point on any urgent constituency matters.

“Lots of people have a view on me from being Health Secretary in the pandemic dealing with some very difficult issues, but that’s not the whole story. I am looking forward to throwing myself into it all like I do everything in life. You can’t hide anything in the jungle, you see somebody warts and all.”

Meanwhile, Seann said of signing up for I’m A Celebrity: “Grace [Seann’s partner] is the main reason why I am doing I’m A Celebrity. As you can imagine I was very scared after the last time I was on a big show because the fallout was not something you would want to go back to. Grace talked me into doing it.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Seann Walsh. ©ITV Plc

“She convinced me it was the wrong attitude to have not doing it because I feared what people would think, but to do it because I would have a wonderful time.”

The pair will join the current line up which includes Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, presenter Scarlette Douglas, Loose Women’s Charlene White, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé.

They’re joined by radio presenter Chris Moyles, England footballer Jill Scott, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and pop icon Boy George.

As ever, will be parted from their home comforts and instead head to the jungle Down Under with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

We’ll tune in as the stars are faced with testing trials for food & treats in the lead up to one of them being named this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! watch the next live episode tomorrow at 9pm (Wednesday) on ITV and ITV Hub