Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend as the celebrities battle to stay in the competition.

Last week it was Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin who left Strictlyin the latest dance off.

This weekend, nine will become eight as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radabe on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

But who will be next to leave and miss out on the Blackpool special?

Ahead of Sunday’s results, it’s Ellie Taylor who finds herself as the favourite to be eliminated.

The latest odds from BetVictor have the comedian as the tip to be the next celebrity to leave with Tony Adams and Kym Marsh also at risk.

Meanwhile at the other end, wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin remains the current favourite to win with Helen Skelton and Will Mellor also looking strong for an appearance in the final.

BetVictor’s Sam Boswell said: “Ellie Taylor is our 5/2 favourite to be next out, she will want a return to form after finding themselves second from the bottom of the leader board when they’d topped it the week before.

“She is closely followed by former Arsenal captain Tony Adams; he will need all the might of the Gunners fanbase to keep him in. Others at risk include Kym Marsh at 4/1 and Fleur East also 4/1.

“As the show creeps toward the final, it looks like Hamza’s glitterball to lose, he heads the winner’s market at a very short price of 4/9. Some lucky punters backed him early in the series sat on prices as big as 25/1!”

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday night when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 6:55PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 13 November at 7:20PM on BBC One. As well as the dance off, Sunday will see a special Remembrance Day performance from the professionals and music from Sheku and Zak.