Ellie Simmonds speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Ellie Simmonds has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing’s latest season.

It was the Paralympian and her pro partner Nikita Kuzmin who left Strictly this weekend, the sixth couple to be sent home.

Speaking after her exit Ellie said: “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life changing really. I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence.

Ellie Simmonds on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7 results. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“And all of you guys – the pros. Every single one of you who’ve been part of this Strictly. Behind closed doors, the costume designers, I’ve literally loved waking up every single day and dancing, I’m going to dance forever. It’s incredible, this show is life changing.”

She continued: “He’s [Nikita] changed my life. We’ve had the most amazing days. We’ve had not just dancing days – but days we’ve just spoken for hours. And the confidence you’ve given me – I seem confident but you know what I’m like, I worry about everything so so much and we’ve literally represented everything.

“We went out there any danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

Nikita was then asked if he had any words for his partner, he said: “First of all make me speak first next time because I am crying! I am a bit disappointed as I wanted Ellie to have a bit more time on this TV show, I know how much it means to her.

“I’m really happy that this journey has been with you [Ellie] because she has taught me so so much, so much empathy, just so much, I’ve learnt so much in these seven weeks. I really wanted to go with you to Blackpool, I think we should go there for the rides?

“I love you Els, I just want to tell you every single person in this room loves you. That is just to say how much of a beautiful human you are, you spend time to go to each person inside this room, you care about everybody, you are just such a wonderful human and I am so glad I’ve had the chance to dance with you.”

Following their exit, nine celebs remain in the competition.

Those heading towards Blackpool are CBBC star Molly Rainford, radio DJ Tyler West, footballer turned manager Tony Adams MBE, TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton and Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin

Joining them are singer Fleur East, TV actor Will Mellor, presenter & actress Kym Marsh and comic and actress Ellie Taylor.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

You can watch the series via BBC iPlayer.