How much I'm A Celebrity 2022 celebrities are paid 'revealed'

The I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up is said to be one of the highest paid yet – how much are they rumoured to be getting?

A total of twelve celebs make up the I’m A Celebrity 2022 contestants for the latest series on ITV.

Those on the cast this year are politician Matt Hancock, football star Adebayo Akinfenwa, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, soap actor Owen Warner, Loose Women star Charlene White and comedian Babatunde Aléshé.

Completing the cast are stand up Seann Walsh, performer Boy George, soap star Sue Cleaver, England footballer Jill Scott, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE and radio broadcaster Chris Moyles.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 fees ‘revealed’

This year’s highest paid celebrity is reported to be Boy George with a supposed fee of around £500,000 which a source told the Daily Mail is “the highest pay cheque in the history of the show.”

Meanwhile MP Matt Hancock is rumoured to have been “around £400,000”.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Matt’s pay deal with I’m A Celebrity is around £400,000 which is one of the largest ever show fees to have been paid out.”

Other big fees are said to have gone to Mike Tindall (£250,000) and Chris Moyles (£200,000).

Olivia Attwood, Seann Walsh, Sue Cleaver and Jill Scott are all reportedly getting between £100,000 and £130,000 for their stay with Charlene White apparently scooping £75,000.

Finally, Scarlett Douglas, Babatúndé Aléshé, and Owen Warner are rumoured to be getting paid around £65,000 each.

However the celebs are unlikely to see all of that money in their bank accounts.

Former I’m A Celebrity camper, BBC newsreader Michael Beurk, previously revealed of his payment: “If you only knew how much the Australian tax authorities get out of it, you’d realise at the end of the day that it is the glory, I think, I am doing it for.”

What does the I’m A Celebrity winner get?

As for this year’s new King or Queen of the jungle, there’s no prize for being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle other than the crown.

Of course, all the celebs could earn much more after the show thanks to the profile boost appearing can bring with product endorsements and other work opportunities.

Ant and Dec front I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.