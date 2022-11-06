The sixth celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing’s celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor with ten couples remaining.

As always, they were out to impress the fans at home – as well as the line up of judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7 results. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The two celebrity couples with the fewest combined judges’ marks and viewer votes faced the dance-off tonight where one was sent home.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

It was Ellie Simmonds and Molly Rainford who were in the bottom two this week and it was Ellie Simmonds who left Strictly Come Dancing.

In the dance-off, both couples performed their routines again: Ellie and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin performed their Charleston to Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me Kate. Then Molly and her dance partner Carlos Gu performed their Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and My Stars in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig said: “Well the couple I’d like to save are a couple that I think danced better than they did on Saturday night, in this particular dance off and that couple is Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi said: “First of all I thought that dance off was incredible. Both couples really, really just danced exceptionally well. I have decided to save Molly and Carlos.”

Anton said: “Well I think both couples can take credit from dancing an absolutely terrific dance off. But, the couple I’d like to save for making the performance even better than on Saturday night are Molly and Carlos.”

With three votes to Molly and Carlos, they stayed in the competition.

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7 results. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Although her casting vote was not needed, Shirley said she would have also saved Molly and Carlos: “It as one of the best dance off’s I think I’ve ever seen, but again the

performance was a little bit stronger in this dance off and I would have awarded it to Molly and Carlos.”

Speaking after her exit, Ellie said: “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life changing really. I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence. And all of you guys – the pros.

“Every single one of you who’ve been part of this Strictly. Behind closed doors, the costume designers, I’ve literally loved waking up every single day and dancing, I’m going to dance forever.”

Ellie Simmonds on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7 results. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Sunday’s Results show opened with a special Bollywood group routine and also featured a musical performance from Luke Evans.

Ellie and Nikita will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan for their first interview live on Monday, 7 November from 6:30PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly is back next Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.