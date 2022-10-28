Dancing on Ice unveils professional skaters for 2023 series

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. ©ITV Plc

Dancing on Ice has announced the line up of professional skaters for the 2023 series.

The celebrity ice skating series will return in the new year on ITV and new free streaming service ITVX.

Ahead of training commencing, ITV has unveiled the cast of professional skaters who will be pairing up with the celebrities for the forthcoming series.

A new addition to the 2023 line-up is world-class ice dancer Olivia Smart. Fresh from the 2022 Winter Olympics, Olivia brings a wealth of experience and undeniable talent to the line-up of professionals.

Returning to the new series are three Dancing on Ice favourites – Sylvain Longchambon, who last skated in the 2019 series and Vicky Ogden and Klabera Komini who both last skated in the 2021 series.

Meanwhile, Matt Evers, who has been a part of Dancing on Ice since it launched in 2006, returns to the show alongside fellow series regulars Alexandra Schauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton.

All of the celebrity and professional skating partnerships will be revealed shortly.

Those previously confirmed for the official line up for Dancing On Ice 2023 are EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, actress Carley Stenson, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, singer & TV personality Michelle Heaton and drag queen The Vivienne.

Competing the line up is reality star Joey Essex, footballing legend John Fashanu, soap actress Mollie Gallagher, Love Island champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and comedian Darren Harriott.

Dancing on Ice typically launches in January with a start date for 2023’s season to be confirmed.