A first look at this weekend’s The Masked Singer I’m A Celebrity special has been revealed!

This Sunday night (6 November) will see the TV shows combined for one-night-only.

Airing ahead of I’m A Celebrity’s new series launch, The Masked Singer will see a special line up of mystery celebs hiding their voice under extravagant and utterly bonkers outfits.

As ever, the panel and viewers at home attempt to guess who is hiding behind the mask – who could be masquerading in costumes such as a Witchetty grub or a kangaroo?

Making up the panel for the special are Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan who will be joined by special guest star panellists who could prove as invaluable as a trip to Kiosk Kev’s, while former jungle campmate and regular host, Joel Dommett will present.

The Masked Singer I’m A Celebrity contestants

The one-off show will see mystery contestants – Kangaroo, Witchetty Grub, Cockroach and Koala – go head to head as they hope to baffle the panel and studio audience as they try to guess who is hiding behind the mask.

Kangaroo

Witchetty Grub

Cockroach

Koala

As part of the show Joel will also be put through his paces, where instead of earning food for camp, he’ll be tasked with hunting down those all-important mind-bending clues for the panel.

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special will air on ITV on Sunday, 6 November at 7:30PM