The fourth celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s results.

At the weekend Strictly Come Dancing’s celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor to impress the viewers at home and the judges.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke marked each routine before fans got the chance to vote for their favourite.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Week 5 results: Molly Rainford; Carlos Gu; Jayde Adams; Karen Haur,The bottom two couples. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

In the results, the judges’ marks and viewer votes were combined to reveal the bottom two couples in the dance-off.

Sunday’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

This week Jayde Adams and Molly Rainford had to dance again and it was Jayde Adams who was voted off Strictly Come Dancing tonight.

In the dance off, Molly and her dance partner Carlos Gu performed their couples choice to the Grange Hill Theme Tune. Then Jayde and her dance partner Karen Hauer performed their Charleston to The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It) in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts and it was a unanimous decision.

Craig said: “Well two very different dances but based on technical ability alone I would like to save Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi said: “Well I thought you were both brilliant, I thought that both performances were better than Saturday night but I am going to save Molly and Carlos.”

Anton said: “Well it’s terrible really. The dance off is such a difficult place to find yourself, and it’s so disappointing and I thought both couples didn’t succumb to that disappointment and performed really really well. But just based on that performance, the couple I would like to save with a slightly more polished technique are Molly and Carlos.”

Although her casting vote was not needed, Shirley said she would have also decided to save Molly and Carlos: “Well both were absolutely superb in the dance off but, on a little bit more precision and quality of movement, I would have saved Molly and Carlos.”

Speaking about her time on the show, Jayde said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Week 5 results: Tess Daly; Jayde Adams; Karen Hauer. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

“You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen. And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour. Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything! I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run.

“It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible, well done everyone.”

Sunday’s Results show opened with a group routine from the show’s pros and a performance from Becky Hill.

Jayde and Karen will be joining Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday, 24 October at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

Meanwhile, the remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week for a Halloween special.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 29 October at 6:50PM with the results show on Sunday, 30 October at 7:20PM.