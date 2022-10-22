Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 5. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 latest live show.

So far three couples have left the competition – and tonight the remaining dancing duos performed a new selection of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines.

Tonight the remaining couples each took to the floor in a bid to impress the judging panel of Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Jowita Przystal and Hamza Yassin on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 5. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 5. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

In a BBC centenary special, this week the couples performed to either an iconic BBC theme tune or danced in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services.

This week saw joint leaderboard high scores with Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton both scoring 35 points for their BBC Natured inspired Quickstep and Blue Peter themed Charleston respectively.

Closely behind them were Will Mellor, Fleur East and Tyler West who all received 32 points for their latest routines.

The ties continued with Molly Rainford and Ellie Simmonds both scoring 30 points while Ellie Taylor ranked next with 29 marks and Jayde Adams had 28 for her Charleston in dedication to Victoria Wood.

Carlos Gu and Mollie Rainford on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 5. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

At the bottom end and Kym Marsh, who was in the dance-off last weekend, scored 27 points with James Bye next with 26 points.

Landing bottom of the table for the forth time this series was Tony Adams who scored just 19 marks for his Cha Cha.

But will it see the football legend in danger of being in the dance off where last week it was Matt Goss who left Strictly Come Dancing?

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radabe on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 5. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

The total judges’ marks will now be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

As always the two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly returns tomorrow (Sunday) night on BBC One with the results from 6:45PM.

As well as the results, there will be a musical performance from Becky Hill.