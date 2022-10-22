The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK continued this evening with its semi-final – here are all the performances and results.

Olly Murs, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie return to the giant red chairs for series 11 this winter.

Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice UK 2022 was back this Saturday with its semi-final as the remaining twelve acts each competed for a place in the final.

One by one the contestants in each team performed for their coaches who each had to pick just one to make the final.

Watch all the performances and see the results below…

Team Olly: Shaka

Opening the semi-final for Team Olly was Shaka who performed Take My Breath by The Weeknd.

Team Olly: David Adeogun

Next up for Team Olly was David Adeogun who took on Adele’s Easy on Me.

Team Olly: Marc Halls

Marc Halls closed the performances for Team Olly with Sia’s Chandelier.

Olly picks his finalist

It was then down to Olly to choose is one finalist, picking David Adeogun. Making his decision, Olly said: “You’ve been absolutely incredible to work with. I know what it’s like to be on that stage. I couldn’t have wished for three better semi-finalists. I hate doing this, I really do… one person shined for me just a little bit more and that’s David.”

Team Anne-Marie: Triniboi Joocie

First up for Team Anne-Marie in the semi-final was Triniboi Joocie who performed his own original song Obeyah.

Team Anne-Marie: Mark Howard

Next up on Team Anne-Marie, Mark Howard performed Half A Man by Dean Lewis

Team Anne-Marie: Kai Benjamin

Last to sing on Team Anne-Marie was Kai Benjamin who sang Feel Good Inc by Gorillaz together with his own lyrics.

Anne-Marie picks her finalist

Anne-Marie then chose her finalist, picking Mark Howard. She said: “I think for the competition right now and who you’re going to be up against, I’m going to put through Mark.”

Team Will: Rain Castillo

Starting things off for Team Will was Rain Castillo who performed Sorry by Justin Bieber.

Team Will: Noeva

Second to sing on Team Will was Noeva who performed Coldplay’s The Scientist.

Team Will: Naomi Johnson

Last on stage for Team Will was Naomi Johnson who performed Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration Bang Bang.

Will picks his finalist

Attention then turned to Will as he revealed his finalist as Naomi Johnson. Will said: “I love each one of you guys equally… I’m going to go with… Naomi.”

Team Tom: Rachel Modest

First up on Team Tom was Rachel Modest who belted out Anytime You Need A Friend by Mariah Carey.

Team Tom: Jake of Diamonds

Second to sing for Team Tom was Jake of Diamonds who performed The Killers’ Human.

Team Tom: Anthonia

Last to sing for Team Tom – and the whole semi-final – was Anthonia who performed Praying by Kesha.

Tom picks his finalist

It was then down to Tom to choose his finalist, picking Anthonia. Tom said: “The person I’m taking through to the final is Anthonia.”

The Voice UK 2022 concludes next Saturday night on ITV with its grand final.