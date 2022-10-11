Siva Kaneswaran confirmed as final contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023 line up

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Siva Kaneswaran. ©ITV Plc

Siva Kaneswaran has been officially confirmed as the final contestant for Dancing On Ice 2023.

The singer is best known for his time in boy band The Wanted.

Revealing the news exclusively to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Siva said: “I’m very excited. I’m trying to be positive and not be in a fearful mindset!

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast.

“I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me and put on a show for everyone to see and hopefully not make a fool of myself!”

Siva is the eleventh and final contestant taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Also confirmed for Dancing On Ice’s latest series are TV personality Joey Essex, actress Carley Stenson, artistic gymnast Nile Wilson, football star and TV presenter John Fashanu and media personality Michelle Heaton.

They’re joined by drag queen The Vivienne, comic Darren Harriott, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and DJ and actress Patsy Palmer.

The new series of DOI will begin in 2023 on ITV and new streaming platform ITVX.

A teaser shares: “Eleven celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

“Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?”

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and Torvill and Dean featured on the panel for its latest series.