Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide return with new spin-off show on ITV2

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide are heading back to ITV2 with their own series.

A brand new spin-off show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings will follow the pair as they embark on two trips of a lifetime to Davide’s beloved Italy and Ekin-Su’s hometown in Turkey.

A teaser of the two-part series shares: “For the first time since leaving the Love Island Villa, Davide will return to Italy and his hometown Frosinone with Ekin-Su by his side. But before he heads home, Davide will give Ekin-Su a taste of Italy as the pair embark on a whistle-stop tour of the Italian city of love, Verona, made famous by lovers Romeo and Juliet.

“Then they will travel through the Tuscan valley and eventually jet off to Turkey, where they will visit Istanbul. Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to the acting colleagues she met while living and working as an actress in Turkey. They will also venture on a eight-hour road trip in a campervan to Ekin-Su’s family village of Odemis. As they spend a night sleeping in their motorhome, cue the drama of living in confined spaces.

“Along the way viewers will be introduced to the pair’s family and friends, from parents to siblings to grandparents and more. But will pancake professional Ekin-Su be able to impress Davide’s family with her cooking skills? Time will tell when she prepares some homemade Gnocchi with the help of Davide’s mum.

“From sun, sea, Turkish baths and belly dancing, this is set to be another fantastic trip for the couple. And, of course, they’ll make time for a couples workout along the way.”

A start date for the series is to be announced with ITV only saying it is “coming soon”.

Mike Spencer, Creative Director at producers Lifted Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show. Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation’s hearts on this series of Love Island so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show.”

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, added: “We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2. We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together.”