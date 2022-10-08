Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard: Week 3 (Movie) scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 3’s Movie night.

Tonight saw the remaining 14 couples performing live for the third time this series, dancing routines inspired by famous films.

The judges marked all of the performances out of 40 and at the end of the night we saw lows of 18 and highs of 38 – including the first tens of the series.

On top was Tyler West with near-perfect marks for his Charleston but in the danger zone right at the bottom was Tony Adams after a Samba.

As ever, the combined judges’ scores from tonight’s dances will now be used to help determine the bottom two dancers along with the results of the second public vote.

Those two celebrity couples will have to dance again for the judges in tomorrow’s results show at 7:20PM on BBC One where one of them will be eliminated.

The judges will have the final say on who leaves Strictly with head judge Shirley Ballas in charge of the all important casting vote.

As well as the results, Sunday’s latest episode will open with a glittering group number from Strictly’s pros and a performance from Adam Lambert.

For now, recap the full Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 3 – Movies

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Tyler West Charleston 9 10 10 9 38 Molly Rainford Waltz 8 9 9 8 34 Will Mellor Smooth 8 9 8 9 33 Kym Marsh Charleston 7 9 8 9 33 Helen Skelton Viennese Waltz 7 8 8 8 31 Jayde Adams Cha Cha Cha 7 8 7 7 29 Fleur East Smooth 6 8 7 8 29 Ellie S immonds Quickstep 6 7 7 7 27 Richie Anderson Samba 5 7 8 7 27 Hamza Yassin Rumba 5 7 6 7 25 James Bye Cha Cha Cha 4 6 6 6 22 Ellie T aylor Cha Cha Cha 4 6 5 6 21 Matt Goss Viennese Waltz 3 6 5 7 21 Tony Adams Samba 2 6 4 6 18

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.