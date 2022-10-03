Kaye Adams speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Kaye Adams has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

It was the broadcaster and her pro partner Kai Widdrington who left Strictly this weekend, the first couple to be sent home.

Speaking after her departure, Kaye said: “It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens.

Kaye Adams & Kai Widdrington were eliminated

“I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant…”

She continued: “It was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door. It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy!”

Kai then shared: “Only we know how much real hard work has gone into this. There has been lots of ups and downs and we won’t go into them, but this lady is a trooper, and I know what she’s been going through in the week.

“For this woman to come out and give the performance that she did tonight really shows the testament to her character. I am proud of you, I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar.”

Kaye & Kai were sent home after the dance off against Matt Goss and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Following their exit, fifteen celebs remain in the competition.

Kaye Adams & Kai Widdrington and Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova await their fate

Alongside Bros star Matt they include Paralympian & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds, comic Ellie Taylor, actor Will Mellor, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin and stand up comedian Jayde Adams.

Also on the cast are singer, TV & radio host Fleur East, CBBC star Molly Rainford, TV personality Helen Skelton and TV and radio presenter Tyler West.

Finishing the contestants are telly and radio host Richie Anderson, former England footballer Tony Adams MBE, EastEnders star James Bye and telly host Kym Marsh.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 8 October at 6:30PM with the results show on Sunday, 9 October at 7:20PM on BBC One.

Next weekend will be a Movie-themed special.