The Voice UK 2022 was back tonight for its fifth round of blind auditions of the new season – here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs and Anne-Marie return to the spinning chairs for the new series this autumn.

Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice is open to talented soloists and groups who are all competing for a record deal.

The first step is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions as the contestants perform their chosen song with a live band to the backs of the coaches, hoping to get them to hit their buzzers.

Here’s a full rundown of this weekend’s latest round of the blind auditions…

Triniboi Joocie

First up on The Voice UK auditions this weekend was 32-year-old London teacher Triniboi Joocie who performed an original song to secure spins from both Olly and Anne-Marie, choosing to join Team Anne-Marie.

Aaron Garrett

Aaron Garrett from the Welsh valleys was next up, performing This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You) by The Isley Brothers. Sadly, Aaron’s audition didn’t get any of the coaches to turn.

Francesca Fairclough

27-year-old music teacher Francesca Fairclough from Liverpool battled a soar throat as she performed Keane’s Everybody’s Changing, winning spins from both Olly and Tom. Choosing between the pair, Francesca joined Team Tom.

Smokiecoco

Smokiecoco, made up of brothers Alex and Rio from Telford, performed their own remix of Natasha Bedingfield’s These Words, winning a place straight onto Team Will.

Amanda Lepusinka

29-year-old healthcare assistant Amanda Lepusinka performed Castles by Freya Ridings next but unfortunately didn’t get any turns from the coaches.

Mila Lake

16-year-old student Mila Lake from the Isle of Wight performed You Can’t Stop The Girl by Bebe Rexha for her audition, getting spins from all of Tom, Olly and Anne-Marie. Picking her coach, the teenager chose to join Team Anne-Marie.

Anthony Hughes

29-year-old Anthony Hughes from London gave an energetic rendition of BTS’ Butter but unfortunately none of the coaches turned.

Tom Hartley-Booth

33-year-old sound engineer Tom Hartley-Booth from Norfolk won a spot on Team Olly with his performance of God Only knows by The Beach Boys.

Kira Mac

Last on stage this weekend was 26-year-old Kira Mac from Stoke-on-Trent, winning a place on Team Will after performing Nothing Else Matters by Metallica.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.