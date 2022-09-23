The Strictly line up (L-R) James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 launches tonight on BBC One!

With more sparkle, glitz and glamour than ever, Strictly is finally back on our screens this evening with the start of a brand new series.

This weekend will see the celebrities paired up with their pro dancers before taking to the floor for the first time.

Names confirmed for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast include Bros star Matt Goss, TV & radio host Helen Skelton, comedian & actor Jayde Adams, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and stand up comedian and actress Ellie Taylor.

Strictly Come Dancing judges (L-R): Anton du Beke; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Craig Revel Horwood. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Also on the line up are Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin, singer & host Fleur East, TV star Will Mellor, KISS FM presenter Tyler West and CBBC star Molly Rainford.

Concluding the 2022 cast are actress & TV host Kym Marsh, actor James Bye, football icon Tony Adams MBE, television & radio host Richie Anderson and TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams.

Meanwhile returning professionals for the new series are Kai Widdrington, Neil Jones, Johannes Radebe, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Dianne Buswell.

Also on the 2022 pro line up are Amy Dowden, Nadiya Bychkova, Cameron Lombard, Karen Hauer, Nikita Kuzmin, Nancy Xu, Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice.

They’re joined by new dancers Vito Coppola, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Carlos Gu.

The pairings will be revealed on BBC One tonight as Strictly Come Dancing launches at 7PM on Friday, 23 September.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back as hosts, welcoming the fifteen celebrity contestants to make their grand entrance into the famous Strictly ballroom for the very first time.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Once the pairings have been announced the celebrities and professionals will take to the dancefloor a first group performance.

Plus, John Legend sings in the ballroom, and reigning champions Rose and Giovanni return to dance again.

Strictly’s fabulous judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke return to the panel and will be casting their expert judgement every week.

The live shows will kick off tomorrow, Saturday, 24 September at 6:45PM.