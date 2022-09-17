The Voice UK was back tonight for its latest set of blind auditions of the new season – here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie all return to the spinning chairs for the new series this year.

Fronted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK 2022 welcomes talented solo singers and groups who are going head to head for a record contract.

The first step to the final is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions. The contestants belt out their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here’s a full run down of this weekend’s latest round of the blind auditions…

Benjamin Moss

27-year-old Benjamin Moss from Lincoln kicked off this weekend’s auditions, performing Hallelujah I Love Her So by Ray Charles to win himself a spot on Team Olly.

Kai Benjamin

18-year-old Kai Benjamin from Cornwall performed his own take on 7 Rings by Ariana Grande featuring lyrics in Japanese. The audition got all four coaches to turn around with Kai choosing to join Team Anne-Marie.

Jordan Spencer

26-year-old priest Jordan Spencer from Wales performed A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman but unfortunately didn’t manage to get any of the coaches to turn.

Noeva

31-year-old Noeva from London performed A Woman’s Worth by Alicia Keys to get both Sir Tom and Will hitting their buttons. Choosing between the two, Noeva opted to join Team Will.

Marc Halls

35-year-old musician Marc Halls from Essex performed Olivia Rodrigo’s drivers license at his blind audition, getting spins from Sir Tom and Olly. Picking his coach, Marc decided to become the latest member of Team Olly.

Alicia Hooper

34-year-old singing teacher Alicia Hooper from Newport performed All I Know So Far by P!nk at her audition but sadly didn’t get any spins from the panel.

Eddy Pop

28-year-old landscaper Eddy Pop from Australia performed Breakeven by The Script to win a place on Team Will after both he and Sir Tom hit their buzzers.

Clare Cordell

31-year-old Clare Cordell from Watford closed this weekend’s episode with a standout performance of Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin to get spins from both Olly and Sir Tom. Choosing between the pair, Clare became the latest member of Team Tom.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV and online on the ITV Hub.