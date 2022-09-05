A brand new music competition series is coming to BBC Three featuring Jason Derulo and Becky Hill.

The pair will act as mentors on Project Icon alongside Derulo’s long-term manager Frank Harris.

Created by Derulo and Harris in collaboration with production company MultiStory, the new format will see eight budding recording artists go head to head as they see if they can transform from bedroom singer to all-round music star in just a few weeks.

The BBC share: "It is inspired by Derulo’s own career story, which took off when he realised that the music industry had changed and he reinvented himself to be more than just a great singer.

"He rebuilt his profile on social media and on films, gained a new legion of fans and his popularity soared. Now, he wants to share his formula with eight rough diamonds and give one the chance to follow in his footsteps."

Hosted by BBC Radio 1 presenter, the mentors will put the singers through their paces with a number of real world challenges.

The BBC add: "The artists will all have a track record of posting about their music exploits on their social platforms but they haven’t broken into the mainstream, yet!

"The series experts all know what it takes to make it in the cutthroat world of music, and the high-stakes challenges that the artists will be participating in all reflect the realities of the modern music business. Each week someone will be eliminated before the final three go through to a nail-biting finale."

The prize for the winner will be a US music deal with Jason’s label Future History, a collaboration with Jason Derulo, and a live performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2023.

A start date is to be announced.

Jason Derulo said: “The world of music has changed and being a superstar with staying power today requires a lot more than just singing. Project Icon is the first TV show that will challenge contestants on all realistic skills an artist today should have for a real shot at being an Icon.”

Becky Hill added: “As somebody with first-hand experience of a TV talent show, I know the struggles and stigma that surround trying to make it in the music industry. I want to change that narrative for other artists and show them that success in the music industry is about talent, but also and mostly about hard work. I feel like Project Icon is a bootcamp for artists, showing them the fun parts of this life, but also the real work that goes in to becoming a true icon. This is the training I wish I had all of those years ago.”

Frank Harris commented: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be in partnership with the BBC and MultiStory Media on this exciting and unique project. There is so much incredible talent in the UK and we look forward to finding and creating the next generation of musical superstars.”