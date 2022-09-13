Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants Instagram, Twitter & TikTok usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year’s Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants?
Hhere’s where to follow this year’s Great British Bake Off bakers on social media.
The brand new series of Great British Bake Off currently airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.
Presented by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the nation’s best amateur bakers enter the iconic white tent to tackle challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Each week they’ll face a trio of challenges before one is crowned Star Baker and another is sent home.
For now, here’s all the social media details of Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants…
Bake Off Instagram and Twitter usernames
Abdul – 29-year-old Electronics Engineer from London
Instagram username: @abdul.rehman.sharif
Carole – 59-year-old Supermarket Cashier from Dorset
Instagram username: @compostcarole
Dawn – 60-year-old IT Manager from Bedfordshire
Instagram username: @thebakerdawn
James – 25-year-old Nuclear Scientist from Cumbria
Instagram username: @the_big_gay_baker
Janusz – 34-year-old Personal Assistant to Head Teacher from East Sussex
Instagram username: @januszbakes
Kevin – 33-year-old Music Teacher from Lanarkshire
Instagram username: @kevinflynnbakes
Maisam – 18-year-old Student & Sales Assistant from Greater Manchester
Instagram username: @la.maisam
Maxy – 29-year-old Architectural Assistant from London
Instagram username: @maxythebaker
Rebs – 23-year-old Masters Student from County Antrim
Instagram username: @rebsbakes
TikTok username: @rebsbakes
Sandro – 30-year-old Nanny from London
Instagram username: @sandrosbakes
Syabira – 32-year-old Cardiovascular Research Associate from London
Instagram username: @syabira_bakes
Will – 45-year-old Former Charity Director from London
Instagram username: @will.4.food
You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player.