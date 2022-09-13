Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants Instagram, Twitter & TikTok usernames

The Great British Bake Off - Series 6: Matt, Paul, Prue & Noel

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year’s Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants?

Hhere’s where to follow this year’s Great British Bake Off bakers on social media.

The brand new series of Great British Bake Off currently airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.

Presented by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the nation’s best amateur bakers enter the iconic white tent to tackle challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Each week they’ll face a trio of challenges before one is crowned Star Baker and another is sent home.

For now, here’s all the social media details of Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants…

Bake Off Instagram and Twitter usernames

Abdul – 29-year-old Electronics Engineer from London

Instagram username: @abdul.rehman.sharif

Carole – 59-year-old Supermarket Cashier from Dorset

Instagram username: @compostcarole

Dawn – 60-year-old IT Manager from Bedfordshire

Instagram username: @thebakerdawn

James – 25-year-old Nuclear Scientist from Cumbria

Instagram username: @the_big_gay_baker

Janusz – 34-year-old Personal Assistant to Head Teacher from East Sussex

Instagram username: @januszbakes

Kevin – 33-year-old Music Teacher from Lanarkshire

Instagram username: @kevinflynnbakes

Maisam – 18-year-old Student & Sales Assistant from Greater Manchester

Instagram username: @la.maisam

Maxy – 29-year-old Architectural Assistant from London

Instagram username: @maxythebaker

Rebs – 23-year-old Masters Student from County Antrim

Instagram username: @rebsbakes

TikTok username: @rebsbakes

Sandro – 30-year-old Nanny from London

Instagram username: @sandrosbakes

Syabira – 32-year-old Cardiovascular Research Associate from London

Instagram username: @syabira_bakes

Will – 45-year-old Former Charity Director from London

Instagram username: @will.4.food

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player.