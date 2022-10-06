Who who RuPaul’s Drag Race UK? Here are all the contestants and results from the fourth season so far.
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s fourth UK series recently arrived up on BBC Three.
Once again RuPaul presides as twelve of the nation’s most fabulous queens competed over ten weeks to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.
Queen of queens, Mama Ru had the ultimate say on who shantays or sashays, joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a special line up of weekly guest judges.
Here’s a recap of season 4’s Queens and results so far…
Drag Race UK 2022 contestants
Twelve Queens were confirmed for RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year…
BABY – 25-year-old from South London
BLACK PEPPA – 29-year-old from Birmingham
CHEDDAR GORGEOUS – 38-year-old from Manchester
DAKOTA SCHIFFER – 22-year-old from Sussex
DANNY BEARD – 29-year-old from Liverpool
JONBERS BLONDE – 33-year-old from Belfast
LE FIL – 36-year-old from Yorkshire
PIXIE POLITE – 29-year-old from Brighton
SMINTY DROP – 23-year-old from Lancashire
ELIMINATED EPISODE 3 COPPER TOPP – 38-year-old from Cheltenham
ELIMINATED EPISODE 2 STARLET – 23-year-old from Surrey
ELIMINATED EPISODE 1 JUST MAY – 32-year-old from Essex
Drag Race UK 2022 results
Here’s a full recap on who’s left and who won the weekly challenges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK…
Week 1 – 22 September
Bottom two: Just May and Dakota Schiffer (Lip sync song: Let Them Know by Mabel)
Eliminated: Just May
Week 2 – 29 September
Bottom two: Starlet and Jonbers Blonde (Lip sync song: About You Now by Sugababes)
Eliminated: Starlet
Week 3 – 6 October
Bottom two: Copper Topp and Black Peppa (Lip sync song: This Is Real by Jax Jones and Ella Henderson)
Eliminated: Copper Topp
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three.
You can watch the series and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.