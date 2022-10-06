RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 4 cast: Pixie Polite; Le Fil; Sminty Drop; Danny Beard; Starlet; Dakota Schiffer; Cheddar Gorgeous; Black Peppa; Just May; Baby; Jonbers Blonde; Copper Top. Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Who who RuPaul’s Drag Race UK? Here are all the contestants and results from the fourth season so far.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s fourth UK series recently arrived up on BBC Three.

Once again RuPaul presides as twelve of the nation’s most fabulous queens competed over ten weeks to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4: RuPaul. Credit: World of Wonder/Albert Sanchez

Queen of queens, Mama Ru had the ultimate say on who shantays or sashays, joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a special line up of weekly guest judges.

Here’s a recap of season 4’s Queens and results so far…

Drag Race UK 2022 contestants

Twelve Queens were confirmed for RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year…

BABY – 25-year-old from South London

BLACK PEPPA – 29-year-old from Birmingham

CHEDDAR GORGEOUS – 38-year-old from Manchester

DAKOTA SCHIFFER – 22-year-old from Sussex

DANNY BEARD – 29-year-old from Liverpool

JONBERS BLONDE – 33-year-old from Belfast

LE FIL – 36-year-old from Yorkshire

PIXIE POLITE – 29-year-old from Brighton

SMINTY DROP – 23-year-old from Lancashire

ELIMINATED EPISODE 3 COPPER TOPP – 38-year-old from Cheltenham

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2 STARLET – 23-year-old from Surrey

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1 JUST MAY – 32-year-old from Essex

Drag Race UK 2022 results

Here’s a full recap on who’s left and who won the weekly challenges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK…

Week 1 – 22 September

Bottom two: Just May and Dakota Schiffer (Lip sync song: Let Them Know by Mabel)

Eliminated: Just May

Week 2 – 29 September

Bottom two: Starlet and Jonbers Blonde (Lip sync song: About You Now by Sugababes)

Eliminated: Starlet

Week 3 – 6 October

Bottom two: Copper Topp and Black Peppa (Lip sync song: This Is Real by Jax Jones and Ella Henderson)

Eliminated: Copper Topp

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three.

You can watch the series and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.