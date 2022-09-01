RuPaul's Drag Race UK is back for its fourth season on BBC Three!

RuPaul returns with a brand new set of fabulous drag queens all competing for the coveted title of UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Each week, the queens face challenges that test their drag skills to the max. At the end of every episode, one contestant will be eliminated and asked to 'Sashay Away'.

Joining RuPaul on the judging panel are his trusty Drag Race UK sidekicks, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and a host of extra-special celebrity judges.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 start date

RuPaul's Drag Race UK's new series has been confirmed to start on Thursday, 22 September.

Episodes will air and stream across ten weeks on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Meanwhile the line up of celebrity guests appearing on the new series has also been confirmed.

They include Actress and activist Dame Joanna Lumley, TV presenter Alison Hammond, actress Hannah Waddingham, Spice Girls member Mel B and singer and actor Olly Alexander,

Joining them will be singer-songwriter Boy George, iconic fashion model and celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale, model, presenter and influencer Leomie Anderson and singer-songwriter FKA twigs.

In addition, Tess Daly and AJ Odudu will offer up their best blankety blanks in the Snatch Game.

Plus, singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis and Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice will put the Queens through their paces in special challenges.

You can catch up with past seasons online via the BBC iPlayer here.