All That Glitters 2022 contestants and results from new BBC Two series

All That Glitters 2022 has arrived on BBC Two - here are the contestants and results so far.

Back for a second series, All That Glitters is the talent show competition which is on the search for Britain’s most brilliant jeweller.

Katherine Ryan hosts the show which unfolds inside a specially built workshop as the six-part contest follows the extraordinary skills of eight talented jewellers from all walks of life.

All That Glitters airs on Thursday nights at 9PM on BBC Two. You can watch online and catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

All That Glitters series 2 cast (L-R) Emma, Bonnie, Piers, Jack, Nyanda, Tianne, David, Steve. Credit: BBC/Twenty Twenty/Paul Husband

All That Glitters contestants and results so far

Eight jewellers will enter the workshop for series two - but only one can prove they are a cut above the rest and claim the All That Glitters 2022 crown.

Bonnie - 40-year-old Jeweller and metal technician from Birmingham

Instagram username: @troubled_maker

David - 60-year-old Jeweller and stained-glass window maker from Chichester

Instagram username: @davidjlillyjewellery

Emma - 45-year-old Jewellery school owner and teacher Emma from Leeds

Instagram username: @emma.white.jewellery

Jack - 35-year-old Jeweller from Bristol

Instagram username: @jackmitchelljewellery

Piers - 25-year-old Jeweller who works in an antique jewellery store from Kent

Instagram username: @pierscarpenterjewellery

Tianne - 25-year-old Stone setter from Berkshire (originally East London)

Instagram username: @tsfinejewellery

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2 Nyanda - 49-year-old Goldsmith from East London

Instagram username: @soulvisionary_jewels

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1 Steve - 29-year-old Jeweller from London

Instagram username: @road_from_damascus

All That Glitters spoilers!

In the next episode (8 September), the remaining contestants design and create a must-have pearl chain necklace in the Bestseller before making a specially commissioned charm bracelet for a couple wanting to celebrate their family journey in the Bespoke.

As ever, it’s up to expert judges Dinny Hall and Shaun Leane to decide which jewellers will continue their jewellery-making journey and who will be sent home.

