Walk the Line and The Games both cancelled by ITV after one series

Walk the Line and The Games won't be returning for second series, ITV has confirmed.

Airing earlier this year, The Games followed 12 famous faces as they underwent weeks of intensive training ready to go head-to-head in a range of sporting challenges, across a week of live shows amidst fierce competition.

Meanwhile new singing competition Walk The Line made its debut last year.

Maya Jama recently hosted ITV's Walk The Line

Each episode saw five musical acts - be they soloists, duos or bands - performing for audience votes with the winner given the option to cash out or the chance to 'Walk The Line' into the next episode with the offer of a bigger prize.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Walk The Line featured music icon Gary Barlow, award winning performer Alesha Dixon, comedy legend Dawn French, and chart superstar Craig David on the judging panel.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, ITV bosses confirmed neither series would be returning. Both series are currently available on the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile ITV has announced a raft of series that ARE coming back to TV very soon.

The Masked Dancer, The Voice UK and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire are all back on ITV and ITV Hub from Saturday, 3 September, with Ninja Warrior Race For Glory making its return from 10 September.

Celebrity Lingo will launch on 4 September and Doc Martin will air its final series from 7 September.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: "We have jam packed our September Saturday night schedule with the very best in unmissable ITV entertainment, with something for everyone to get households playing along, guessing along and singing along throughout the Autumn months."

ITV has also announced the return of Big Brother, airing in 2023 on ITV2, but dismissed rumours of a comeback for Pop Idol.

Love Island will also return with two series next year starting in January with the new winter spin-off.