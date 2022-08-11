All That Glitters is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

The jewellery-making competition series returns with what will be its second series on the hunt for the UK’s next up-and-coming jewellery star.

Katherine Ryan returns to host with new judge Dinny Hall, a jewellery world titan with over 35 years’ experience in jewellery making, joining the show alongside returning jewellery royalty Shaun Leane.

That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star – Katherine Ryan – (C) Twenty Twenty – Photographer: Justin Downing

Each week they’ll set the contestants a series of challenges and decide who has earned the coveted title of Jeweller Of The Week – and who will be leaving the competition.

When does All That Glitters start?

Series 2 of All That Glitters will start on Thursday, 25 August at 9PM on BBC Two.

As ever you’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The series is the second to air on BBC Two.

You can currently catch up with the first series online now via BBC iPlayer here.

The new six-part series takes place in a specially built workshop nestled in Birmingham’s historic Jewellery Quarter, home to more jewellers than anywhere else in Europe.

A teaser of the latest series shares: “From spinner rings to mismatched earrings, engagement rings to hairpins, each episode of All That Glitters sees the jewellers face two real-world challenges: The Bestseller, where they are tasked to design the latest must-have piece that everyone will want, and The Bespoke, where they create a one-off piece for some very special clients from all walks of life.

“Gleaming with gemstones and precious metals, All That Glitters gives a fascinating insight in to the craftmanship and hard work that goes into creating stunning bespoke jewellery that will last forever.”