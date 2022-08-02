The Only Way Is Essex is back with new series on ITVBe this August

The Only Way Is Essex: SR30 on ITVBe and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amber Turner and Dan Edgar. ©Lime Pictures

The Only Way Is Essex will return to ITVBe for a brand new series in August.

A brand new series bringing even more glamour, gossip and great laughs will air later this year.

What will be the show’s landmark 30th series will start with special episodes in the Dominican Republic.

A teaser shares: “Diving into their real lives, families, relationships and businesses, Essex’s most colourful characters will return for TOWIE this summer.

The brand new series will kick off on the sandy white beaches of the Dominican

“Republic, before heading back to the iconic streets of Essex. TOWIE’s 30th series debuts on ITV Hub and ITVBe.”

An exact start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

The upcoming 30th series was originally due to air earlier this year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

ITV and producers Lime Pictures told The Sun newspaper in a statement: “Owing to ongoing challenges posed by Covid, the forthcoming series of The Only Way Is Essex will now be postponed until later in the year.”

For now you can watch episodes from the latest series of The Only Way is Essex online for free via the ITVHub.

TOWIE first debuted on ITV2 in 2010 and has since aired more than 350 episodes including a recent two-part Christmas special.